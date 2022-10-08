Facts

15:42 08.10.2022

Death toll from missile attack on humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia on Sept 30 rises to 32 – regional authorities

1 min read
The number of people killed as a result of a missile attack on a humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia on September 30 has risen to 32 – another wounded person died in hospital, Head of Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh has said.

"Regrettably, we have one more victim of the terrorist attack on the checkpoint in the city – today, one more wounded person died in hospital," he said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, on September 30 at 07:10, the Russian occupation forces launched three strikes from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at the car market near Zaporizhia-Orikhiv highway. A convoy with civilians, who were trying to cross the checkpoint and enter the temporarily occupied territory, came under fire. Some 248 civilian cars were registered for exiting Zaporizhia. At the moment of the shelling attack, there were around 100 people on the spot.

Earlier, it was reported that 31 people, including two children, were killed and more than 90 wounded.

Tags: #attack #convoy #zaporizhia_region

