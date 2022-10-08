Occupation forces fire 84 shells at five territorial communities in Sumy region, one person killed – regional authorities

The Russian occupation forces fired 84 shells at five territorial communities in Sumy region on Friday night, one person was killed, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky has said.

"The Russians fired 84 shells at our territory. They included mines, shells and 18 missiles launched by helicopters from the territory of Russia," he said on the Telegram channel.

The official said that Kranospilska community suffered the most serious damages, houses and railway were damaged.

"During the morning missile attack, a 51-year-old local civilian man was killed," Zhyvytsky said.