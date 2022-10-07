Facts

18:47 07.10.2022

Polish experts working in liberated territories of Kharkiv region, intl. experts to be able to work in Lyman in couple of weeks – Interior Minister

3 min read
Interior Minister of Ukraine Denys Monastyrsky emphasizes the importance of involving international experts in documenting the war crimes of the Russian troops in the Ukrainian territories, which have been liberated from the occupation.

"The police, experts from Poland go to the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv region, examine the burial site in Izium, check what we saw in the first days of the de-occupation and report it to their government," the minister said on air of the national telethon on Friday.

According to Monastyrsky, it is very important that the Western expert community have an opportunity to confirm the conclusions made by Ukrainian experts and investigators.

"Speaking about Lyman, we understand that in a few weeks we will also be able to show it to the international community," the Interior Minister said.

He also said that, in fact, every tenth house in Lyman was destroyed to the ground, half of the houses were damaged, there is no power and heat supply in the town.

The mine clearance process is a very acute issue, the minister said.

"It seriously impedes the rapid resumption of the activities of all authorities and the movement of people," he said.

In general, Monastyrsky emphasized that the contamination in terms of mine danger in the territories that are now being liberated in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions is twice as much as in the territories of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions, which were de-occupied in spring 2022.

