Facts

19:39 06.10.2022

Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

2 min read
Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

The State of Israel should change its position of avoiding an answer to the request for military assistance to Ukraine against the war with the Russian invaders. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said this in response to an interview with Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Saar, according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«Unfortunately, the minister's position aligns with the position of the Israeli government so far - avoiding taking an unequivocal position and minimal aid. As mentioned, with humanitarian aid, as important as it is, you don't win the war!», - said the ambassador.

At the same time, he appealed to the Israeli authorities: «This is a David vs. Goliath war - Ukraine is facing a brutal Russian army. We are in immediate need of military and defensive assistance and I repeat asking Israel's leaders to assist us in this war that was imposed on us, for no reason».

Earlier, G.Saar said that during the UN meeting, Israel condemned the Russian invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

«We are against the invasion, we do not recognize the annexation of four regions. This is our permanent position. We also provide assistance to Ukraine. We have decided not to supply Ukraine with weapons systems, but we will definitely provide humanitarian aid. I think that the principled position was taken correctly», - he said.

 

 

Tags: #israel #ambassador #korniychuk

MORE ABOUT

17:56 23.09.2022
Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Makeyev as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany

Zelensky appoints Oleksiy Makeyev as Ukraine's ambassador to Germany

15:28 21.09.2022
French ambassador visits Poltava, Kharkiv

French ambassador visits Poltava, Kharkiv

19:15 31.08.2022
Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

Tkachenko becomes culture ambassador in Ukraine's largest NFT project Meta History Museum

12:09 03.08.2022
MFA proposes appointing Venediktova as Ukraine's Ambassador to Switzerland – MP

MFA proposes appointing Venediktova as Ukraine's Ambassador to Switzerland – MP

14:19 01.08.2022
Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

Israel's resilience inspires Ukraine, - Olena Zelenska

19:02 29.07.2022
Another rally in support of Ukraine was held in Israel

Another rally in support of Ukraine was held in Israel

18:51 29.07.2022
Israel sent 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine

Israel sent 25,000 instant meals to Ukraine

19:35 27.07.2022
Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

Ambassador Korniychuk thanked the president of the University of the Negev for supporting Ukrainian students during the war

12:17 27.07.2022
The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel regarding the shelling of the Odesa port: the russia is deceiving everyone

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel regarding the shelling of the Odesa port: the russia is deceiving everyone

11:54 22.07.2022
Ukraine has no choice but to become 'second Israel' – ambassador

Ukraine has no choice but to become 'second Israel' – ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

Rada dismisses Shevchenko from post of NBU head

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

LATEST

European Political Community can become Community of Peace – Zelensky

Finland to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Zelensky introduces candidature of Oschadbank ex-head Pyshny for NBU head

Rada dismisses Shevchenko from post of NBU head

Russia attacks Ukraine with 86 Shahed-136 drones, 60% downed – AFU General Staff

UFU take control of 29 settlements in Kherson direction since Oct 1

Rescuers take out bodies of three victims from under the rubble of residential building in Zaporizhia

NATO must make it impossible for Russia to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

USA sends signals to Kremlin that use of even tactical nuclear weapons to lead to destructive direction against Russia – Reznikov

Drills for sappers held in Vyshgorod district, sounds of explosions can be heard

AD
AD
AD
AD