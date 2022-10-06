Ambassador Korniychuk called on the Israeli authorities to stop avoiding ambiguity and to provide assistance to Ukraine

The State of Israel should change its position of avoiding an answer to the request for military assistance to Ukraine against the war with the Russian invaders. Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk said this in response to an interview with Israeli Justice Minister Gideon Saar, according to the Embassy's Facebook page.

«Unfortunately, the minister's position aligns with the position of the Israeli government so far - avoiding taking an unequivocal position and minimal aid. As mentioned, with humanitarian aid, as important as it is, you don't win the war!», - said the ambassador.

At the same time, he appealed to the Israeli authorities: «This is a David vs. Goliath war - Ukraine is facing a brutal Russian army. We are in immediate need of military and defensive assistance and I repeat asking Israel's leaders to assist us in this war that was imposed on us, for no reason».

Earlier, G.Saar said that during the UN meeting, Israel condemned the Russian invasion of the territory of Ukraine.

«We are against the invasion, we do not recognize the annexation of four regions. This is our permanent position. We also provide assistance to Ukraine. We have decided not to supply Ukraine with weapons systems, but we will definitely provide humanitarian aid. I think that the principled position was taken correctly», - he said.