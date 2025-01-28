Zelenskyy, Israeli PM discuss maintaining partnership relations with USA and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the parties discussed current bilateral issues and agreed to continue close contact in the future.

"We separately discussed maintaining partnership relations, in particular with the United States and President [Donald] Trump," Zelenskyy said on Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He also welcomed the start of the hostage release, stressing the importance of people returning home and reuniting with their families, and expressed hope for the speedy release of the remaining hostages.

"It is imperative to ensure a reliable and lasting peace so that people can live in safety," Zelenskyy said.