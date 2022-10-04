More than 50 residential areas liberated in Kherson region – Enin

More than 50 residential areas have been liberated in Kherson region and more than 100 war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers have been documented there, First Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin said.

"As for Kherson region, more than 50 residential areas have been de-occupied there, around 3,500 citizens have been liberated from the Russian occupation," he said on air of the national telethon.

Mobile checkpoints started work in the regions, the first deputy minister said.

"Investigators of the National Police have documented 105 war crimes and this work continues," he said.