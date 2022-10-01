Facts

13:46 01.10.2022

AFU destroys 530 enemy personnel, 16 tanks, 1 helicopter in past 24 hours

1 min read
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost about 59,610 personnel, 2,345 tanks, 4,949 armored combat vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has reported.

"The total combat losses of the enemy since February 24 as of October 1 were approximately 59,610 (530 more) personnel liquidated, tanks – 2,354 (16 more) units, armored combat vehicles – 4,949 units (17 more), artillery systems – 1,397 units (6 more), MLRS – 336 units (3 more), air defense systems – 176 units(0), aircraft – 264 units (0), helicopters – 226 units (1 more), UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 1,009 (6 more) , cruise missiles – 246 (0), ships/boats – 15 (0), automotive equipment and tankers – 3,786 (18 more), special equipment – 131 (0)," the General Staff said in a message published on Facebook.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut directions.

Tags: #losses

