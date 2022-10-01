Facts

11:42 01.10.2022

Biden signs $12.4 bln bill for Ukraine – White House

US President Joe Biden signed the Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, which includes a $12.4 billion military and economic aid package, the White House press service has reported.

"On Friday, September 30, 2022, the President signed into law: H.R. 6833, the "Continuing Appropriations and Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2023," which provides fiscal year 2023 appropriations to Federal agencies through December 16, 2022, for continuing projects and activities of the Federal Government and includes supplemental appropriations to respond to the situation in Ukraine," the document published on the website says.

