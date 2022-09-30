USA sanctions dozens of Russian State Duma, Federation Council members – U.S. Treasury Dept

The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Friday added dozens of individuals and legal entities, including several State Duma and Federation Council members and relatives of some high-ranking Russian officials, to Russia sanctions lists.

The relevant document issued by the Office of Foreign Asset Control of the U.S. Department of the Treasury (OFAC) says in particular that the first woman to travel in space, State Duma member Valentina Tereshkova, is now on the list of sanctioned individuals.

The United States has also sanctioned relatives of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

Eleven legal entities, including the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian federation, have also been added to the U.S. sanctions lists.