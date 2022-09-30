Shelling of humanitarian convoy in Zaporizhia claims 25 lives, injures about 50 – PGO

The number of people killed as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers of a humanitarian convoy with civilians in Zaporizhia on Friday morning, according to information, currently stands at 25 people, about 50 people were injured, including children, according to the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (PGO).

"On September 30, 2022, at about 07:30, the armed forces of the aggressor country, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, launched a missile strike on Zaporizhia. A humanitarian convoy with civilians was fired at the exit from the city near the car market. So far it is known about 25 dead and about 50 injured, children are among the victims. Priority investigative actions are continuing, the data are being clarified," the report says.

Under the procedural guidance of Zaporizhia regional prosecutor's office, criminal proceedings have been initiated on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Earlier it was reported about 23 dead and 28 wounded as a result of the shelling.