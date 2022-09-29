Facts

17:24 29.09.2022

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

1 min read
Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Vadym Skybytsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, called the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation against Ukraine "very high."

“The strikes are likely to target locations along the front line where a large number of personnel and equipment are deployed, as well as important command centers and critical infrastructure. To stop them, we need not only anti–aircraft, but also anti-missile systems," a representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine told The Guardian, the press service of the Agency reports.

According to Skybytsky, almost the entire male population has been mobilized in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"According to our assessment, after the annexation of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions by the Russian Federation, mobilization will also be announced there,” he said.

Tags: #nuclear_weapons

MORE ABOUT

10:54 26.09.2022
Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

09:44 26.09.2022
Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

17:48 21.09.2022
World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

12:23 26.04.2022
Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

20:19 16.04.2022
World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

13:55 23.02.2021
Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

10:21 21.03.2019
Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

Stoltenberg: We do not intend to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe

11:41 26.04.2016
Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Crimea – Deputy foreign minister

Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Crimea – Deputy foreign minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

LATEST

Zaluzhny discusses mobilization in Russia, need for weapons with Commander of US European Command, Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff

Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

Zelensky convenes urgent meeting of NSDC on Friday

Four marines, two civilians returned to Ukraine as part of next exchange of prisoners - Yermak

Energoatom doesn't confirm info about fire at 2nd power unit of ZNPP

Estonia to discontinue use of Russian gas before end of this year or by Jan 1

Finland closing border for Russian tourists on Friday

Belarus prepares to receive 20,000 mobilized Russian soldiers – intelligence

NATO views Nord Stream damage as sabotage – statement

Russia conscripts 2,000 people from Crimea to Kherson region, incl Crimean Tatars – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD