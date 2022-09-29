Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Vadym Skybytsky, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, called the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation against Ukraine "very high."

“The strikes are likely to target locations along the front line where a large number of personnel and equipment are deployed, as well as important command centers and critical infrastructure. To stop them, we need not only anti–aircraft, but also anti-missile systems," a representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine told The Guardian, the press service of the Agency reports.

According to Skybytsky, almost the entire male population has been mobilized in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

"According to our assessment, after the annexation of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions by the Russian Federation, mobilization will also be announced there,” he said.