Putin wouldn’t have attacked Ukraine in 2022 if it had nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

Photo: president.gov.ua

Vladimir Putin would not have launched a full-scale invasion in 2022 if Ukraine had not given up its nuclear weapons, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"He would not have invaded in 2022, because I am sure that he would have received signals and would not have tried to reach a nuclear war, because it would have destroyed the whole world. He would be afraid of this, he would be afraid of his society, they would understand everything - all the risks that our nuclear weapons carry, which we have exchanged for nothing," Zelenskyy said in an interview with Piers Morgan.