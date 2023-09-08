Facts

17:02 08.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

This coming winter, Vladimir Putin will "scare" the world with the use of nuclear weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"In my opinion, Putin has one step left – to 'scare' the world with nuclear weapons. He will intimidate the entire West, not Ukraine, although it is primarily Ukraine and Ukrainians who suffer, but he will. He found this fragile place of unity among Western partners," he said, speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the president, Putin will "put pressure on the West, and, above all, on the United States, as they will also be at a fragile time, as this is an electoral time and I would like to draw attention to this."

"We need President [Joe] Biden to have no doubt that peace is stronger than any weapon. It is necessary for states that are still balancing a little... to understand that we have the same moral values, although we have different enemies, in the opinion of, for example, Israel. Although I believe that in the end Russia is an investor in any enemy of peaceful life," Zelenskyy said.

"There will be intimidation with nuclear weapons. I think we just need to pass this time. This will be a winter like this, there will be an attempt at blackouts and along with the intimidation of nuclear weapons. Since Putin has no arguments for aggression. He's blown away as a person and a politician," Zelenskyy said.

 

Tags: #nuclear_weapons

MORE ABOUT

12:24 01.09.2023
Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

11:56 27.03.2023
Pentagon: No indications Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons – media

Pentagon: No indications Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons – media

14:38 13.10.2022
Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

Putin to use nuclear weapons only when he knows well there to be no consequences for him – Zelensky

17:24 29.09.2022
Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

Ukrainian intelligence considers threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia ‘very high’

10:54 26.09.2022
Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

Blinken: We told Russians to stop talking about nuclear weapons

09:44 26.09.2022
Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

Zelensky on Putin's threats to use nuclear weapons: I don't think he's bluffing

17:48 21.09.2022
World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

World won’t allow Putin to use nuclear weapons – Zelensky

12:23 26.04.2022
Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

20:19 16.04.2022
World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

13:55 23.02.2021
Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

Kuleba announces building up of Russia's nuclear potential in Crimea

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Zelenskyy: Speed of Ukrainian counteroffensive exceeds speed of adoption of new Russia-related sanctions

G7 parliamentary summit supports strengthening far-reaching sanctions against Russia, Belarus – Stefanchuk

LATEST

Police find 80 Russian dungeons, places of captivity in Ukraine – Interior Ministry

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Ukrnafta to conduct 3D seismic survey of Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

Lithuania transfers 4.5 mln units of ammunition to Ukraine – Defense Ministry

Number of casualties after missile attack on Kryvy Rih rises to 73 – local authorities

UN Secretary-General sees no peaceful solution to war in Ukraine in immediate future

NABU, SAPO seize Kolomoisky's assets

Ten Leopard tanks delivered to Ukraine, another batch on the way – Danish Armed Forces

Ukraine continues to insist on introducing restrictions regarding Russian defense industry, Rosatom as part of next 12th EU sanctions package – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD