Zelenskyy: Putin to 'scare' world with use of nuclear weapons

This coming winter, Vladimir Putin will "scare" the world with the use of nuclear weapons, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes.

"In my opinion, Putin has one step left – to 'scare' the world with nuclear weapons. He will intimidate the entire West, not Ukraine, although it is primarily Ukraine and Ukrainians who suffer, but he will. He found this fragile place of unity among Western partners," he said, speaking at the opening of the annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy in Kyiv on Friday.

According to the president, Putin will "put pressure on the West, and, above all, on the United States, as they will also be at a fragile time, as this is an electoral time and I would like to draw attention to this."

"We need President [Joe] Biden to have no doubt that peace is stronger than any weapon. It is necessary for states that are still balancing a little... to understand that we have the same moral values, although we have different enemies, in the opinion of, for example, Israel. Although I believe that in the end Russia is an investor in any enemy of peaceful life," Zelenskyy said.

"There will be intimidation with nuclear weapons. I think we just need to pass this time. This will be a winter like this, there will be an attempt at blackouts and along with the intimidation of nuclear weapons. Since Putin has no arguments for aggression. He's blown away as a person and a politician," Zelenskyy said.