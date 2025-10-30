Trump orders US nuclear weapons tests to begin

Photo: https://nypost.com/

US President Donald Trump has ordered the US Department of War to begin testing nuclear weapons in response to similar tests in other countries. Trump wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the president said on Truth Social.