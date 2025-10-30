Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:29 30.10.2025

Trump orders US nuclear weapons tests to begin

1 min read
Trump orders US nuclear weapons tests to begin
Photo: https://nypost.com/

US President Donald Trump has ordered the US Department of War to begin testing nuclear weapons in response to similar tests in other countries. Trump wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social.

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years. Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP," the president said on Truth Social.

 

Tags: #nuclear_weapons #test #trump

MORE ABOUT

09:01 30.10.2025
Trump says China will cooperate with USA to end war in Ukraine

Trump says China will cooperate with USA to end war in Ukraine

20:23 27.10.2025
Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

Orbán to meet with Trump next week, discuss US sanctions on Russian oil – media

18:45 27.10.2025
Rubio discusses preparations for leaders' meeting with Wang Yi

Rubio discusses preparations for leaders' meeting with Wang Yi

12:43 25.10.2025
Trump plans to discuss with President Xi Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Trump plans to discuss with President Xi Russia's aggression against Ukraine

10:50 24.10.2025
White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

White House: Trump wants to see action, not just talk

18:42 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on outcomes of his meeting with Trump: We have sanctions on Russia's energy sector; no meeting in Hungary without Ukraine

09:14 23.10.2025
War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

11:07 22.10.2025
Orban still prepping for Putin-Trump summit in Budapest

Orban still prepping for Putin-Trump summit in Budapest

12:36 21.10.2025
Trump-Putin meeting may be postponed - media

Trump-Putin meeting may be postponed - media

11:10 21.10.2025
Some EU leaders want to attend planned Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest – media

Some EU leaders want to attend planned Putin-Trump meeting in Budapest – media

HOT NEWS

Russia kills 7-year old girl in attack on Vinnytsia region – official

Working to strengthen defenses in Pokrovsk direction, commanders must ensure quality task execution - Syrsky

623 enemy targets out of 705 shot down/suppressed, direct hits of 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs at 20 locations

Zelenskyy: Russia uses more than 650 drones, 50 missiles in latest attack on Ukraine

Russia attack kills 1, injures at least 17 in Zaporizhia region

LATEST

Russia strikes gas station in Sumy, injuring 4

Ukrainian soldiers advance another 200 m to 550 m on Dobropillia axis - Syrsky

Russia kills 7-year old girl in attack on Vinnytsia region – official

Working to strengthen defenses in Pokrovsk direction, commanders must ensure quality task execution - Syrsky

URCS provides humanitarian aid to victims of Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

623 enemy targets out of 705 shot down/suppressed, direct hits of 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs at 20 locations

Zelenskyy: Russia uses more than 650 drones, 50 missiles in latest attack on Ukraine

Russia attack kills 1, injures at least 17 in Zaporizhia region

Russia attack leaves Ladyzhyn in Vinnytsia region without power, water

Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

AD
AD