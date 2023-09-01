Facts

12:24 01.09.2023

Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

2 min read
Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

According to the results of training with nuclear simulators for the Iskander missile system delivered to Belarus, the 12th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized Belarus' complete unpreparedness for the use of such weapons, head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk.

"... Just a few days ago, the first warheads were delivered. Prior to that, large-scale training with nuclear simulators was conducted. I read the original documents on the results of training. Quite ugly documents for Belarus," the press service of the 1+1 TV channel quoted Budanov as saying.

"The Russian 12th main directorate, is a directorate, which is responsible for these funds, wrote that according to the results of training with nuclear simulators for the Iskander system, which are in small numbers in Belarus, it was recognized that Belarus was completely unprepared for the use of such weapons," the head of the GUR noted.

However, according to Budanov, "Belarusians showed the highest possible result in the possession of Tochka-U-type equipment."

As reported, on June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had moved the first part of nuclear charges to Belarus.

On July 6, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU and the United States do not recognize as legally elected, said that all Russian nuclear weapons planned to be moved to Belarus will arrive in the republic before the end of the year and that "most of them have been moved and are in Belarus."

At the same time, Western officials have previously stated that according to their data, Belarus has not completed the modernization of the necessary storage facilities for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, and that the available satellite images have not shown any signs of preparation for these actions.

Tags: #nuclear_weapons #budanov

MORE ABOUT

14:54 01.09.2023
Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

Russia several times ‘very seriously’ prepared operations to kill Zelenskyy - head of Ukrainian military intelligence

11:45 01.09.2023
Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

16:39 25.08.2023
Russia considers possibility to call up additional 450,000 people - Budanov

Russia considers possibility to call up additional 450,000 people - Budanov

17:26 24.08.2023
Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

Budanov on special operation in Crimea: It’s important that people there believe that victory is just around the corner

18:56 06.07.2023
Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

11:38 30.06.2023
Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

18:21 20.06.2023
Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

Russian occupiers additionally mine Zaporizhia NPP, including cooling pond – Budanov

17:44 20.06.2023
Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

Budanov: Russian unit being at Kakhovka HPP ordered to immediately evacuate half hour before explosion

12:24 20.06.2023
Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

Budanov on Russian fakes about his death: special detachment of immortal commanders being created in Ukraine

15:51 29.05.2023
Budanov: Everyone who is trying to intimidate us will regret it very soon

Budanov: Everyone who is trying to intimidate us will regret it very soon

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

Attack on airfield in Pskov carried out from Russian territory – Budanov

LATEST

Kubrakov: 410 schools already restored at expense of local budgets

All residents of de-occupied part of Kherson region supplied with drinking water – Prokudin

Some 590 tonnes of watermelons, melons harvested in Kherson region – authorities

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

There’re 330 shelters in Kherson region where people can stay for long time – Regional Administration head

Almost third of facilities in Kherson region not subject to restoration – Regional Administration head

URCS volunteers from Cherkasy region become mine danger instructors

Defense forces eliminate 470 occupiers over day – General Staff

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

Ukrainian troops advance towards Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhia region – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD