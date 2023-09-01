Budanov: Russian Defense Ministry recognizes complete unpreparedness for operation of nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

According to the results of training with nuclear simulators for the Iskander missile system delivered to Belarus, the 12th Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation recognized Belarus' complete unpreparedness for the use of such weapons, head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov said in an interview with Natalia Moseychuk.

"... Just a few days ago, the first warheads were delivered. Prior to that, large-scale training with nuclear simulators was conducted. I read the original documents on the results of training. Quite ugly documents for Belarus," the press service of the 1+1 TV channel quoted Budanov as saying.

"The Russian 12th main directorate, is a directorate, which is responsible for these funds, wrote that according to the results of training with nuclear simulators for the Iskander system, which are in small numbers in Belarus, it was recognized that Belarus was completely unprepared for the use of such weapons," the head of the GUR noted.

However, according to Budanov, "Belarusians showed the highest possible result in the possession of Tochka-U-type equipment."

As reported, on June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had moved the first part of nuclear charges to Belarus.

On July 6, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, whom the EU and the United States do not recognize as legally elected, said that all Russian nuclear weapons planned to be moved to Belarus will arrive in the republic before the end of the year and that "most of them have been moved and are in Belarus."

At the same time, Western officials have previously stated that according to their data, Belarus has not completed the modernization of the necessary storage facilities for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons, and that the available satellite images have not shown any signs of preparation for these actions.