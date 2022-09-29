Fires at power units of ZNPP not recorded, possible that animals trip Russian mines – Energoatom

National Nuclear Generating Company (NNGC) Energoatom has denied information about a fire at the second power unit of the Zaporizhia NPP, distributed on Telegram channels about an hour ago.

"We officially inform you that this is not true. As of 15:40 on September 29, 2022, fires and inflamations were not recorded at the power units of the Zaporizhia NPP," the company wrote on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

At the same time, the company suggested that the false information appeared as a result of the explosion of animals on mines located by the Russian military around the perimeter of the NPP.

"There have already been six cases when these mines exploded because of wild boars, dogs, foxes. Today, another explosion occurred on the perimeter – on the voltage supply line to the nitrogen-oxygen station from power unit No. 6," the company described the situation.

They explained that as a result of the explosion, the line was damaged, due to a voltage surge, one of the voltage transformers at power unit No. 6 was short-circuited with minor smoke.

"For safety reasons, a fire brigade was called, but they didn’t work, because it was not necessary," the NNGC assured.

The company stressed that the greatest danger is the perimeter of the station mined by Russian troops and the approaches and entrances to it.

"There is only one way to guarantee the complete safety of the NPP and around it – by creating a security zone, de–occupation of the station and returning it to the control of Ukraine," Energoatom summed up.