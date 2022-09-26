Zelensky holds regular meeting of Supreme Commander's HQ

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters on Monday.

The participants heard information about the operational situation on the frontline, the presidential press service reported.

“Decisions were made regarding the active actions of the defense forces with the aim of further de-occupation of the territory of Ukraine,” the message reads.

It notes that the provision of the troops with weapons and ammunition was also analyzed. The President emphasized the importance of operational provision of high-precision weapons and everything necessary for the forces that are actively advancing.

“During the meeting, the participants separately focused on the issue of the enemy's use of new types of weapons and outlined plans to counter such means,” the President’s Office said.

The meeting was attended by: Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny, Head of the Main Intelligence Agency Kyrylo Budanov, Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, heads of security and law enforcement agencies, as well as Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov, the press service informed.

“Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, Commander of the West Operational Command Forces Serhiy Litvinov, Commander of the South Operational Command Forces Andriy Kovalchuk and Head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko joined the meeting via videoconference,” the President’s Office said.