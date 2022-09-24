Some 90% of summons to Russian army in Crimea sent to Crimean Tatars – CrimeaSOS

The Russian occupants are massively sending out the majority of summons to the army in Crimea to the Crimean Tatars, according to non-governmental organization CrimeaSOS.

"According to preliminary estimations, Crimean Tatars received around 90% of summons to the army in Crimea. At the same time, 13-15% of the population in the peninsula are Crimean Tatars. Such scales of the mobilization could result into concealed genocide of the Crimean Tatar people," analyst of the organization Yevhen Yaroshenko said.

According to CrimeaSOS, deliberate creation of living conditions designed for full or partial elimination of an ethnic group is a form of genocide in line with the international law.

"The Crimean Tatars are citizens and indigenous people of Ukraine, whom Russia may deliberately eliminate by sending to the war against their own state," Yaroshenko said.

Conscription of the residents of the occupied territories to the occupation army is prohibited by Article 51 of the Geneva Conventions and is a war crime. Forcing Ukrainian citizens to participate in military operations against their own country is another war crime.

Around 5,000 residents of temporarily occupied Crimea have received the summons to the army since the beginning of the "partial mobilization" in Russia.