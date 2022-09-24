Russia's war of aggression kills 391 Ukrainian children – PGO

More than 1,164 children were affected by Russia's full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine as of the morning of September 24, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO).

"According to the official updates from juvenile prosecutors, 391 children were killed and more than 773 suffered injuries of varying severity. These numbers are not final, since the work on establishing them in the territories of active hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated territories continues," it said on Facebook.

Children were mostly affected in Donetsk region – 400, Kharkiv region – 231, Kyiv region – 116, Mykolaiv region – 72, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 61, Kherson region – 55, Zaporizhia region – 47, Dnirpropetrovsk region – 26.

On September 23, two girls aged 7 and 10 were wounded as a result of enemy shelling in the village of Podoly, Kupiansky district, Kharkiv region.

Some 2,500 education facilities were damaged during Russian bombing and shelling attacks, and 289 of them were completely destroyed.