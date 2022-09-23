Facts

09:28 23.09.2022

Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

2 min read
Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, has said that the extension and strengthening of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine is increasing against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilization, the press service of the head of state reported.

"Andriy Yermak emphasized that against the background of this decree of the Russian president, the urgency of continuing and strengthening aid from the US is only growing," the press service quoted Yermak as saying at a video conference with members of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

Yermak reminded that for the most effective coordination of these processes, a very close interaction has been established between the military and political leadership of Ukraine and the United States, partners are constantly informed about the situation at the front and the use of the provided weapons.

According to the head of the Presidential Office, the decisions taken yesterday by the leadership of the Russian Federation will not affect Ukraine's plans in any way.

In turn, Roman Mashovets, deputy head of the Presidential Office, informed the congressmen in detail about the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons and military equipment.

As reported, Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, mobilization activities will begin on September 21, citizens who are in the reserve will be called up for military service.

Tags: #military_assistance

MORE ABOUT

14:38 22.09.2022
UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

UK to sustain or increase military aid to Ukraine for as long as it takes – Truss

17:16 08.09.2022
Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln

15:30 08.09.2022
U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

U.S., allies provide Ukraine with 126 M777 howitzers, 26 MLRS – Austin

14:14 08.09.2022
New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

17:38 25.08.2022
Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

Belgium to provide military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 8 mln

16:27 27.07.2022
Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

Slovenia preparing new package of military assistance for Ukraine – FM

12:50 10.06.2022
Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

Montenegro to provide Ukraine with additional military assistance

09:51 02.06.2022
Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

Biden unveils new package of military assistance to Ukraine, including MLRS

20:56 23.05.2022
Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Two dozen countries announce new military assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

13:56 25.04.2022
USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

USA intends to provide over $322 mln in military assistance to Ukraine – State Department

AD

HOT NEWS

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

Situation with infrastructure in Izium close to apocalyptic – dpty mayor

Departure of male students of foreign universities abroad during martial law banned from Sept 14 – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

G7 FMs condemn Russia's intentions to hold pseudo-referenda, promise to continue further targeted sanctions against Russia

Russia won’t win war against Ukraine – Baerbock

USA preparing to send new batch of ammunition to Ukraine

Filatov Institute introduces artificial intelligence technologies for diagnosing visual impairment in patients with diabetes

Grossi presents initiative to create security protection zone around ZNPP to Ukrainian energy minister, US secretary of energy

Canadian FM: Holding of referendum by Russia on territory of Ukraine with predetermined results to have zero legitimacy

Enemy losses amount to 550 military, 18 tanks, 20 combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one aircraft, one helicopter in past 24 hours

Russia has already lost the war morally and politically – Borrell

Zelensky: Russia's decision on mobilization is admission that their regular army crumbling

Yermak on POWs swap: We won’t stop until we return all our people from Russian captivity

AD
AD
AD
AD