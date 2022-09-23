Extension, strengthening of US military assistance to Ukraine increases amid Putin's mobilization decree – Yermak

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, has said that the extension and strengthening of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine is increasing against the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilization, the press service of the head of state reported.

"Andriy Yermak emphasized that against the background of this decree of the Russian president, the urgency of continuing and strengthening aid from the US is only growing," the press service quoted Yermak as saying at a video conference with members of the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee.

Yermak reminded that for the most effective coordination of these processes, a very close interaction has been established between the military and political leadership of Ukraine and the United States, partners are constantly informed about the situation at the front and the use of the provided weapons.

According to the head of the Presidential Office, the decisions taken yesterday by the leadership of the Russian Federation will not affect Ukraine's plans in any way.

In turn, Roman Mashovets, deputy head of the Presidential Office, informed the congressmen in detail about the urgent needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for weapons and military equipment.

As reported, Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization in the Russian Federation, mobilization activities will begin on September 21, citizens who are in the reserve will be called up for military service.