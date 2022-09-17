Chuhuiv subjected to missile attacks, 11-year-old girl injured

On Saturday, Russian occupation troops launched missile attacks on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, a child was injured, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administration, said.

"Unfortunately, an 11-year-old girl was injured, she was hospitalized in a medical facility. According to preliminary data, critical infrastructure, the private sector, an enterprise, and a gas station were damaged from hits. All specialized services are working on at the site, the information is being updated," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.