Facts

13:19 16.09.2022

National Police head: Invaders organize ten torture chambers on territory of Kharkiv region

Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko states that there were 10 places in the territory of Kharkiv region where the occupiers tortured Ukrainians.

At a briefing in Kyiv on Friday, Klymenko said that over the past week, Ukrainian law enforcement officers have opened 204 criminal proceedings related to war crimes committed by the occupiers.

"Today I can talk about the presence of at least 10 torture chambers in the territory of settlements (Kharkiv region) and two torture chambers in Balakliya," Klymenko said.

He noted that one of them was on the territory of Balakliya police department.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #torturers

