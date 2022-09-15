Facts

10:16 15.09.2022

Zelensky: Visit of Ukraine's first lady to Brussels results in EUR 100 mln for restoration of schools

Zelensky: Visit of Ukraine's first lady to Brussels results in EUR 100 mln for restoration of schools

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the allocation of EUR 100 million for the restoration of schools in Ukraine an important result of the visit to Brussels of First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"There will be diplomatic news from Kyiv – President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is visiting. It was almost a Ukrainian day in Brussels the day before. For the first time in the history of the European Union, at a special meeting of the European Parliament during the annual address on the state of a united Europe, in fact, a state outside the EU was represented – this is our state," he said in a traditional video message on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.

"The First Lady of Ukraine was present during this annual report of the President of the European Commission. There is an important result of this visit – EUR 100 million to restore 74 schools in Ukraine under the Fast Recovery Plan," Zelensky stressed.

According to him, "we will do everything to make a large-scale social initiative a success – the abolition of roaming fees for our people in the EU and for Europeans in Ukraine. This will be a strong signal of our rapprochement."

"Thank you Mrs. Ursula von der Leyen, we are grateful to all our friends in the European Union for their continued support," he also said.

