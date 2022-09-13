Some 3,800 sq km of territory, 150,000 residents liberated in Kharkiv region – Maliar

The total area of the territory in Kharkiv region liberated from occupation during the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reached 3,800 square kilometers, where 150,000 inhabitants remained, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"This operation to liberate Kharkiv region lasted several days, it was planned for several days, starting from September 6 until today. Some 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements and more than 150,000 of our people became free from occupation, where they were actually hostages," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to her, the operation continues, "it is planned until the complete liberation of Kharkiv region."

The deputy minister also said that the occupiers deprived the local residents of any communication and misinformed them. "Today we talked with local residents. The stamina and spirit of Ukrainians are striking, because the Russians deprived them of any connection here and none of these people actually had the opportunity to find out what was there, in the controlled part. They were told that Ukraine no longer existed, that there was another president in Ukraine, and that Ukraine would not come for them. But all our people, they all steadfastly waited, believed that the Armed Forces would come and free them," Maliar said.