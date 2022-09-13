Facts

17:24 13.09.2022

Some 3,800 sq km of territory, 150,000 residents liberated in Kharkiv region – Maliar

2 min read
Some 3,800 sq km of territory, 150,000 residents liberated in Kharkiv region – Maliar

The total area of the territory in Kharkiv region liberated from occupation during the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reached 3,800 square kilometers, where 150,000 inhabitants remained, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said.

"This operation to liberate Kharkiv region lasted several days, it was planned for several days, starting from September 6 until today. Some 3,800 square kilometers, more than 300 settlements and more than 150,000 of our people became free from occupation, where they were actually hostages," Maliar said on the air of the national telethon on Tuesday.

According to her, the operation continues, "it is planned until the complete liberation of Kharkiv region."

The deputy minister also said that the occupiers deprived the local residents of any communication and misinformed them. "Today we talked with local residents. The stamina and spirit of Ukrainians are striking, because the Russians deprived them of any connection here and none of these people actually had the opportunity to find out what was there, in the controlled part. They were told that Ukraine no longer existed, that there was another president in Ukraine, and that Ukraine would not come for them. But all our people, they all steadfastly waited, believed that the Armed Forces would come and free them," Maliar said.

Tags: #defense_minister #kharkiv_region

MORE ABOUT

13:49 13.09.2022
Counteroffensive of Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region a sign that Russia can be defeated – Reznikov

Counteroffensive of Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region a sign that Russia can be defeated – Reznikov

11:11 13.09.2022
Volchansk of Kharkiv region liberated - Border Guard Service

Volchansk of Kharkiv region liberated - Border Guard Service

16:03 10.09.2022
Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

Minister of Defense of Slovakia supports idea of deploying training programs for Ukrainian fighters - Reznikov

12:50 10.09.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

Ukrainian Armed Forces liberate more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv region – Zelensky

14:01 18.08.2022
Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

Last night is one of most tragic for Kharkiv region since war start – Synehubov

14:41 03.08.2022
Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

Occupants shell Chuhuiv with cluster shells; civilian killed, two more wounded

12:51 22.07.2022
Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

Death toll from hostile shelling of Kharkiv market rises to four – emergency service

09:59 21.07.2022
Invaders shelling Kharkiv again, residents asked to stay in shelters

Invaders shelling Kharkiv again, residents asked to stay in shelters

17:36 20.07.2022
Over 130 ha of grain crops destroyed due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

Over 130 ha of grain crops destroyed due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – State Emergency Service

16:13 18.07.2022
Sabotage-reconnaissance group of Marine Corps of Northern Fleet of Russian Navy neutralized in Kharkiv region – Defense Intelligence Agency

Sabotage-reconnaissance group of Marine Corps of Northern Fleet of Russian Navy neutralized in Kharkiv region – Defense Intelligence Agency

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian military destroys Russian Su-24 bomber, Su-25 attack aircraft and one UAV – Air Force

Three explosions heard near Melitopol airfield – mayor

Germany doesn’t give single rational argument why it’s impossible to provide Ukraine with Leopards and "Marders – Kuleba

Counteroffensive of Ukrainian military in Kharkiv region a sign that Russia can be defeated – Reznikov

War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

LATEST

Ukrainian military destroys Russian Su-24 bomber, Su-25 attack aircraft and one UAV – Air Force

Zelensky presented with recommendations on Ukraine's security guarantees prepared by Yermak-Rasmussen group

Podoliak urges Germany to supply tanks to Ukraine: Circular supply system does not work

Occupiers take their families out of Crimea – Defence Intelligence Agency

Three explosions heard near Melitopol airfield – mayor

Germany doesn’t give single rational argument why it’s impossible to provide Ukraine with Leopards and "Marders – Kuleba

Ukrainian army probably shoots down Iranian–made attack UAV for first time – AFU Dept for Strategic Communications

Reintegration Ministry signs cooperation memo with intl mine clearance Foundation The HALO Trust

War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

Ninety winter days to determine future of Ukraine and Europe – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD