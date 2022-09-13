Facts

16:23 13.09.2022

Podoliak urges Germany to supply tanks to Ukraine: Circular supply system does not work

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak called on the German authorities to directly supply tanks to Ukraine, since the current system of circular deliveries does not work.

"We should call a spade a spade: the circular supply system does not work. For six months, the allies have been arguing over who will sell tanks to Ukraine. There are no tanks for six months, because there is no 'political solution,'" Podoliak said on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to him, while time is wasted, Russia continues the terror, as a result of which people die. "Germany, we are waiting for your word," he summed up.

