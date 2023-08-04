Facts

13:58 04.08.2023

Russian fleet presence in Black Sea to be put to end – Podoliak

Drones in the Black Sea are destroying the value of the Russian fleet, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said on Twitter on Friday.

"What is happening in the Black Sea? Drones are changing the rules of the game, returning the waters to full-fledged foreign jurisdiction, and ultimately destroying the value of the Russian fleet. In fact, they are returning everyone to the international law of the sea…," he said.

"Therefore, the presence of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, and with it – Moscow's traditional blackmail will be put to an end. Ukraine will ensure freedom and security in the Black Sea for world trade," he also said.

Earlier on Friday, footage of Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged near Russian Novorossiysk appeared in public.

The SBU source told Interfax-Ukraine "the special operation was carried out jointly with the Navy. As a result of the attack, Olenegorsk Miner received a serious hole and is currently unable to perform its combat missions."

