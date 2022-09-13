Ukrainian army probably shoots down Iranian–made attack UAV for first time – AFU Dept for Strategic Communications

The Ukrainian military probably shot down an Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicle for the first time since the beginning of a full-scale Russian invasion, the Department of Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"With a high degree of probability, it can be argued that the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time destroyed an Iranian unmanned aerial vehicle near Kupyansk," the report says.

It notes that the analysis of the appearance of the elements of the wing of the drone suggests that the AFU destroyed the Iranian drone for the first time.

"It’s about a long-range kamikaze UAV Shahed-136," the department said.