War to end with restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty within borders of 1991 – Reznikov

The war must end with the defeat of Russia and the restoration of Ukraine's sovereignty as of 1991, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said on Saturday, speaking at the 17th annual meeting of the Yalta European Strategy in Kyiv.

The meeting was organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation.

Answering the question of what can be considered a victory of Ukraine in the war, Reznikov said: "Full restoration of sovereignty as of 1991. And this means that Crimea and Donbas are Ukraine. Russians have to pay for the destroyed cities. There is no longer a return to the border on February 24 in this history of mankind."

In his opinion, it is also a prerequisite to hold a tribunal over war criminals, which, according to him, it is better to hold in Mariupol or Kharkiv, following the example of the Nuremberg Tribunal.

The end of the war, he said, would mean "acceptance of the surrender of Russia," and "we will figure out how to legally formalize the act of surrender of Russia."

At the same time, Reznikov noted that it is not Putin who can sign the surrender of Russia. "Maybe not Putin will sign, but his successor. They don't understand how dramatically the life of Russians will change."

Reznikov expressed confidence that Ukraine's partners will make decisions on the supply of combat tanks and combat aircraft.