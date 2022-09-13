Facts

11:06 13.09.2022

AFU’s counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south developing, part of invaders’ units leave strategically important Kyselivka, retreats to Dnipro – ISW

AFU’s counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south developing, part of invaders’ units leave strategically important Kyselivka, retreats to Dnipro – ISW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a counter-offensive operation in the southern regions of the country, which has a significant impact on the morale and military potential of Russian troops in southern Ukraine, according to the website of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that some units of the occupation army have moved away from their forward positions in Kyselivka, which is important from an operational point of view, located 15 km northwest of Kherson.

“It is the last major settlement along both the E58 highway and a railway line between current Ukrainian positions and Chornobaivka, the outermost part of Kherson City. The apparent withdrawal of Russian troops from this position may compromise the Russians’ ability to defend the northwestern outskirts of Kherson City and suggests that Russian troops in this area perceive an imminent threat to their positions,” the message says.

The ISW says that Ukrainian operations in Kharkiv Oblast are unlikely to have had such a dramatic psychological effect on Russian troops this far south, and both the withdrawal of troops from forward positions in Kyselivka and reports of surrender negotiations are indicators that Ukrainian counteroffensives in the south are progressing in a significant way, even if visibility on this axis is limited by the shift in focus to Kharkiv.

“The success of recent Ukrainian counteroffensive operations may be impacting the will or ability of the Russian military command to use newly formed volunteer units in Ukraine in a timely fashion,” the ISW says.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian military is unable to strengthen the new front line after Ukraine's conquest of the eastern part of Kharkiv region and is actively leaving this area or relocating to other directions.

“Ukraine’s sweeping counteroffensive is damaging Russian administrative capabilities and driving Russian departures from occupied parts of Ukraine far behind the line of contact,” the ISW said.

Tags: #war #isw

