10:24 13.09.2022

AFU defeats tank army of Russia in Kharkiv region created to counter NATO – British intelligence

The First Guards Tank Army (GTA) of the Russian Federation has greatly degraded and cannot be restored in the near future after the fighting in Kharkiv region, according to a British intelligence report published on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

“Elements of the Russian forces withdrawn from Kharkiv region over the last week were from the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), which are subordinate to the Western Military District (WEMD). 1 GTA suffered heavy casualties in the initial phase of the invasion and had not been fully reconstituted prior to the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kharkiv,” the report says.

The British intelligence note that “1 GTA had been one of the most prestigious of Russia’s armies, allocated for the defence of Moscow, and intended to lead counter-attacks in the case of a war with NATO.”

“With 1 GTA and other WEMD formations severely degraded, Russia’s conventional force designed to counter NATO is severely weakened. It will likely take years for Russia to rebuild this capability,” the message says.

