Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Polish side will address the issue of reducing queues on the Ukraine-Poland border.

"As per facilitation of the procedure for queues on the border, we have reached an agreement with the Polish party. Here, I think, it depends more on Poland. We have agreed that the Polish party will focus on helping all of us to resolve this problem in order to avoid queues," the head of state said at a press conference with the Polish Prime Minister and Latvian President in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, this agreement is also related to humanitarian aid transportation and operation of border sanitary control services.