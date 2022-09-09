Facts

16:48 09.09.2022

Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

1 min read
Zelensky: Poland to focus on addressing issue of reducing queues on Ukraine-Poland border

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said the Polish side will address the issue of reducing queues on the Ukraine-Poland border.

"As per facilitation of the procedure for queues on the border, we have reached an agreement with the Polish party. Here, I think, it depends more on Poland. We have agreed that the Polish party will focus on helping all of us to resolve this problem in order to avoid queues," the head of state said at a press conference with the Polish Prime Minister and Latvian President in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, this agreement is also related to humanitarian aid transportation and operation of border sanitary control services.

Tags: #poland #border

MORE ABOUT

12:52 08.09.2022
About 400,000 Ukrainians who left their country over war legally find job in Poland

About 400,000 Ukrainians who left their country over war legally find job in Poland

12:30 31.08.2022
Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

Ukraine, Poland may build cross-border oil pipeline – media

13:48 22.08.2022
Polish assistance to Ukraine exceeds EUR 3.5 bln in six months

Polish assistance to Ukraine exceeds EUR 3.5 bln in six months

18:06 15.08.2022
Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

Zelensky congratulates Poland on Armed Forces Day: We’ll definitely celebrate joint victory in struggle for freedom, common European future

16:42 30.07.2022
Eight Krab howitzers ready to be shipped to Ukraine from Poland

Eight Krab howitzers ready to be shipped to Ukraine from Poland

12:28 25.07.2022
Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

Poland raises PLN 22 mln to buy Bayraktar drone for Ukraine

18:06 18.07.2022
Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain tax residency in Ukraine without paying taxes in host country - BRDO

Ukrainians in Poland will be able to maintain tax residency in Ukraine without paying taxes in host country - BRDO

17:20 11.07.2022
Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

Duda announces introduction of bill by Zelensky to Rada on special status of Poles in Ukraine

12:13 27.06.2022
Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

Poland cancels free train travel for Ukrainians from July

15:11 23.06.2022
Border Guard Service records about 230 Russia’s attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions in June

Border Guard Service records about 230 Russia’s attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions in June

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

Kharkiv shelled with MLRS, kindergarten damaged, gas station on fire

LATEST

Grossi calls for creation of safety protection zone at ZNPP immediately due to new emergency risks

Number of casualties after enemy attack on Kharkiv rises to 14 people – Syniehubov

Stoltenberg: We already talking to defense industry to ramp up production to further help Ukraine, replenish our own stocks

Naftogaz initiates new arbitration proceeding against Gazprom

Range of countries restricting entry to Russian citizens should expand – Zelensky

Invaders block delivery of medicines to Melitopol – mayor

Zaluzhny thanks residents of occupied territories for helping Ukrainian army to repel Russian invaders

Russia's military massively write refusals to participate in further hostilities in Ukraine

EU stops facilitated visa issuance to Russian citizens on Sept 12

Ten injured, including children, in hostile shelling of Kharkiv – Terekhov

AD
AD
AD
AD