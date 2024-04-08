Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening of new Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos border crossing point

Ukraine and Hungary have agreed to open the Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos checkpoint for passenger transport, the press service of the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure (Ministry of Reconstruction) said on Monday.

In addition, the countries agreed on the possibility of movement of empty trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes at the Luzhanka-Beregsurány border crossing point.

The corresponding changes to the Agreement between the governments of the countries on the control of border traffic were signed by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov and Ambassador of Hungary to Ukraine Antal Heizer.

It is clarified that the agreements reached with Hungary require ratification before they can take effect.

"The signed changes to the Agreement with Hungary allow us to begin planning design and infrastructure work to launch the new Velyka Palad-Nagyhódos border crossing point and ensure the movement of empty trucks at Luzhanka," Kubrakov said.

According to him, the possibility of constructing a new cargo border crossing point Dyida-Beregdaróc is also being considered to increase the capacity of the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

Kubrakov also said Ukraine is working to begin negotiations on the introduction of joint customs and border controls with Hungary.

"This will allow us to speed up control procedures and reduce the time to cross the border," Kubrakov said.

There are five vehicle checkpoints on the border with Hungary. Only Chop-Záhony can handle trucks weighing more than 7.5 tonnes. Both loaded vehicles and empty ones are sent there. Every day, about 220 trucks cross Chop-Záhony to exit Ukraine.