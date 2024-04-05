Truck passage partially restored at Hrebenne-Rava Ruska BCP – State Border Guard Service

The border crossing point (BCP) on the border with Poland Hrebenne-Rava Ruska has partially restored the passage of freight vehicles, reported Ukraine's State Border Guard Service.

"According to information from Polish colleagues, farmers who restrict traffic during the protest will allow 15 empty trucks to enter Poland every day," the State Border Guard Service said a report published on its Telegram channel on Friday evening.

The State Border Guard Service asks truckers to take this information into account and follow notifications from the State service of Ukraine for Transport Safety about the order of arrival at the BCP.