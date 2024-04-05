Economy

20:33 05.04.2024

Truck passage partially restored at Hrebenne-Rava Ruska BCP – State Border Guard Service

1 min read
Truck passage partially restored at Hrebenne-Rava Ruska BCP – State Border Guard Service

The border crossing point (BCP) on the border with Poland Hrebenne-Rava Ruska has partially restored the passage of freight vehicles, reported Ukraine's State Border Guard Service.

"According to information from Polish colleagues, farmers who restrict traffic during the protest will allow 15 empty trucks to enter Poland every day," the State Border Guard Service said a report published on its Telegram channel on Friday evening.

The State Border Guard Service asks truckers to take this information into account and follow notifications from the State service of Ukraine for Transport Safety about the order of arrival at the BCP.

Tags: #poland #border #trucks

MORE ABOUT

20:07 05.04.2024
Poland fines some companies for importing Ukrainian food, falsifying data on their quality, origin

Poland fines some companies for importing Ukrainian food, falsifying data on their quality, origin

19:45 05.04.2024
Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

Join UP! opens first agency under franchising program in Poland

20:40 03.04.2024
Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

Centravis supplies pipes to Gdańsk shipbuilding company Remontowa

12:44 02.04.2024
Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

Investors in Ukraine ready to finance building broad gauge railway to ports of Gdansk and Klaipeda - Solsky

12:31 02.04.2024
Traffic blocking for trucks resumed at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint –Border Service

Traffic blocking for trucks resumed at Uhryniv-Dolhobyczów checkpoint –Border Service

19:07 28.03.2024
Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

Ukraine's five-step plan to unblock border with Poland has positive trend – Shmyhal

16:53 28.03.2024
Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

Trade should be mutually beneficial for farmers in Poland and Ukraine - joint statement by Shmyhal and Tusk

15:27 28.03.2024
Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

Shmyhal: I can say we definitely have progress regarding lifting of blockade on border with Poland

14:58 28.03.2024
Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

Shmyhal on results of Ukrainian-Polish govt consultations: We understand how we will move

12:18 28.03.2024
Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

Representatives of ministries, professional associations discuss possibility of unblocking Ukrainian-Polish border during Ukraine-Poland-EU talks

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine resumes container transportation across Black Sea

RBI considers sale of Russian subsidiary as best option for deconsolidation

Amount of losses from financial fraud in 2023 grows by 73% – NBU

Italian Ambassador to Ukraine sees specific opportunities for development of bilateral economic relations between countries in many sectors

Italy would like to play leading role in reconstruction of Ukraine – Ambassador

LATEST

Ukrenergo applies emergency blackouts in number of areas for second evening in row

Number of services provided in Unified State Electronic System in construction area grows by 56% in Q1 2024 – Ministry of Reconstruction

Number of job offers in Ukraine increases by 6% in March - Work.ua

Ukraine resumes container transportation across Black Sea

French NEO ECO launches project to study ports of Odesa region

RBI considers sale of Russian subsidiary as best option for deconsolidation

Kyivteploenergo: Number of accidents in heating networks of capital last winter decreases by 15%

Ukrnafta sees net profit of UAH 23.6 bln in 2023

NEURC soon intends to decide on investigation due to significant drop in price of electricity in Jan

ENTSO-E approves accession of Ukrenergo to European ITC mechanism from July 1 – CEO

AD
AD
AD
AD