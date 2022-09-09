Facts

14:31 09.09.2022

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Ukrainian military destroy enemy Ka-52 helicopter, six UAVs

Over the past day, the Ukrainian military shot down six enemy operational-tactical UAVs in different directions, and a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter was destroyed in Donetsk region, according to the command of the AFU Air Forces.

"During September 8, six enemy operational-tactical UAVs were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces in different directions. In addition, at about 13:30, in Donetsk region, a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter was destroyed by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Forces," the General Staff wrote on the Telegram channel.

Fighter, assault and bomber aircraft of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike enemy positions, equipment and logistics of the occupiers with various types of weapons, including AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles.

