Russians carry out an airstrike on hospital of Velykopysarivska merged community with victims reported – Sumy Military Administration

The Russian occupiers on Friday, September 9, in the morning carried out an airstrike on the hospital of Velykopysarivska merged territorial community, premises were destroyed, people were injured, head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky said.

"The Russians continue to cynically shell the civilian infrastructure of Sumy region: today, after 09:00, Russian enemy aircraft, without crossing the border of Ukraine, fired at the hospital. The premises are destroyed, there are victims among the people," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

The head of the Regional Military Administration added that he would report on the details later.