Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

On Thursday, September 8, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

According to the Associated Press, Blinken made an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Thursday as U.S. President Joe Biden's administration announced major new military aid worth more than $2 billion to Ukraine and other European countries threatened by Russia.

Later, the Associated Press said that in Kyiv before meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Blinken visited the U.S. Embassy and then the National Specialized Children’s Hospital Okhmatdyt.

“In the hospital lobby, Blinken also met Patron, a Jack Russell terrier that has helped Ukraine’s military find more than 200 mines laid by Russian forces. Blinken kneeled down, petted the dog and presented it with treats, saying the canine was ‘world famous,’” the agency said.

