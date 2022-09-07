Facts

14:26 07.09.2022

Russia's large-scale aggression against Ukraine confirms that key to successful execution of combat missions is effective activity of intelligence – Budanov

Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has confirmed that the key to the successful execution of combat missions is the effective activity of military intelligence officers, said Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"For thirty years, Ukrainian military intelligence, having strong historical roots, has developed, strengthened its abilities, brought up a cohort of courageous, talented, outstanding, dedicated professionals. Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has confirmed that the key to the successful fulfillment of the military tasks of the Defense Forces is the effective and efficient activity of military intelligence officers," reads Budanov’s congratulation on the occasion of the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine, published on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Wednesday.

He expressed special words of gratitude to those who, on the contact line and in the deep rear of the enemy, "in unequal confrontation and unpredictable conditions, act boldly and decisively, performing extremely complex special tasks."

"Eternal glory and memory to the scouts who gave their lives for an independent, conciliar, democratic Ukraine. They will forever remain in our hearts!" Budanov added.

Tags: #intelligence #budanov

