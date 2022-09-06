UNESCO to allocate $1.5 mln for opening cultural center in Lviv – Tkachenko

Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko has said that UNESCO will allocate $1.5 million for the opening of a cultural center in Lviv.

"During a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay last week, we discussed, in particular, opening of a cultural center in Lviv, which could become a meeting spot for artists, a venue for sharing experience, for holding educational programs and various events. Now we can speak for sure about the allocation of $1.5 million from UNESCO for the opening of the cultural center in Lviv," he said on the Telegram channel.

According to the minister, the parties also agreed on their actions to speed up financing by UNESCO of specific needs of the cultural sphere as early as this year, as well as new measures to protect Ukrainian cultural heritage, primarily, before winter in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovskm Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.