Facts

18:15 05.09.2022

Borrell: Russia should stop nuclear blackmail at ZNPP

1 min read
EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell says the situation at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant continues to cause concern and calls on Russia to stop nuclear blackmail.

He said this at a press conference after the meeting of the eighth Council of the Ukraine-EU Association in Brussels on Monday.

“During our meeting we discussed the situation at the Zaporizhia NPP which we find increasingly worrisome. There is a nuclear gamble which has to stop. This is nuclear gamble playing with fire which is another example of Russia’s reckless behavior disdaining international law, basic principles of nuclear safety,” Borrell said.

According to him, the participants of the Council meeting stressed support for the efforts of the IAEA, as well as the need for the NPP to remain an integral part of the energy system of Ukraine in the conditions of demilitarization.

Tags: #zaporizhia_npp #borrell

