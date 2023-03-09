Facts

21:11 09.03.2023

Georgian Interior Ministry says all detained protesters released

1 min read

The Georgian Interior Ministry said all protesters detained near the parliament building on March 7-8 have been released.

At the same time, the Interior Ministry said that an investigation into the March 7-8 "acts of violence" is continuing.

"Investigative actions are being conducted to uncover, identify and detain persons involved in the attack on police officers and other violent acts," the statement said.

Previously, the Interior Ministry said that a total of 133 protesters had been detained under administrative procedures on March 7-8.

Tags: #georgia #protesters #release

