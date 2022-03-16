Facts

21:01 16.03.2022

Real Madrid to donate EUR1 mln to displaced people in Ukraine, in total private sector already allocates $200 mln to UNHCR

Real Madrid Football Club will donate EUR1 million as part of the Everyone with Ukraine campaign, which was launched by the Real Madrid Foundation on March 5 to help meet the humanitarian needs of displaced people in Ukraine, together with other international non-governmental organizations.

The Spanish club said on Wednesday the aid will be sent to the International Committee of the Red Cross and UNHCR, as well as to the fund's partner in Ukraine, the public organization Epicentr for Children for children and to support the reception of refugees in Spain.

Among the places in Ukraine where this aid will go, Real named Chernivtsi, Kryvy Rih and more than ten Salesian missions in Lviv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr regions and Odesa.

Real Madrid recalled that it has been working with Epicentr for Children since 2018 in seven social sports schools in the cities of Ternopil, Irpin, Khmelnytsky and Kyiv, and now this program covers 800 children.

"The Real Madrid Foundation's "Everyone with Ukraine" campaign will continue as long as necessary to provide a direct donation channel that helps provide for the needs of the displaced population both in Ukraine and in the bordering countries as well as welcoming refugees in Spain," the report says.

The United Nations Refugee Agency reported that since February 24, more than 3 million people have been forced to leave the country and at least 2 million more have become internally displaced persons within the country. The agency indicated that in just over two weeks, companies, foundations and philanthropists contributed more than $200 million to the emergency response in Ukraine, out of the $510 million requested for primary emergency care.

Tags: #help #real #settlements
