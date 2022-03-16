Facts

Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

Over 2,000 children of IDPs start education in Lviv schools – local authorities

Some 2,115 children of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are involved in online education in Lviv, the Lviv City Council press service said.

"As of March 16, some 73,000 Lviv students and 2,115 internally displaced Ukrainians are studying," the council said.

According to the city council, some 73,000 is 84% ​​of the total number of pupils in Lviv schools.

Now, on average, from 40 to 100 IDPs live in the premises of Lviv schools.

Earlier, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said there were up to 200,000 IDPs from the front-line regions of Ukraine in Lviv.

Interfax-Ukraine
