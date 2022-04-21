Facts

Some 934 settlements released in Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine had already liberated 934 settlements.

"The return to normal life of the liberated cities and communities of Ukraine continues. We have already liberated 934 settlements," Zelensky said in a video message on Wednesday night.

According to him, the National Police resumed work in 435 communities. Local self-government has been launched in 431 communities. The work of humanitarian headquarters has begun in 361 settlements.

Access to medical and educational services, as well as to social protection agencies, is gradually being restored.

Road, water, gas and electricity services are also being restored.

