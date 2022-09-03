Germany agrees with candidacy of Oleksiy Makeyev as new ambassador of Ukraine – media

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed with the candidacy Oleksiy Makeyev for the position of the new Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany, the German edition Welt am Sonntag said, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Steinmeier has signed a formal agreement. Makeyev will replace Andriy Melnyk, who has been ambassador for almost eight years.

The fact that Makeyev will take over the management of the Ukrainian Embassy in Berlin was also confirmed to Spiegel in diplomatic circles.

Makeyev is a special representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on sanctions policy.

On July 11, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Melnyk from the post of Ukraine's ambassador to Germany.