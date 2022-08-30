Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is interesting in the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission getting to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and stressed that complete demilitarization of the power plant is a must.

"We want the IAEA mission led by Director General [Rafael] Grossi to find an opportunity due to our special services and security corridors to get to the power plant and do the utmost to avoid global security threats," Zelensky said at a meeting with Grossi on Tuesday, according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"We trust our specialists. We want not only a check, which is a tactical action, but also strategic decisions. The power plant is owned by Ukraine and controlled by Ukrainian specialists," the head of state said.

Zelensky stressed the necessity to "urgently demilitarize the power plant, withdraw any Russian military with explosives, any weapons, liberate our power plant, create a demilitarized area and return the power plant under control of the Ukrainian state."