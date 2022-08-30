Facts

18:25 30.08.2022

Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

1 min read
Zelensky meets with IAEA Director General Grossi in Kyiv

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine is interesting in the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) mission getting to Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) and stressed that complete demilitarization of the power plant is a must.

"We want the IAEA mission led by Director General [Rafael] Grossi to find an opportunity due to our special services and security corridors to get to the power plant and do the utmost to avoid global security threats," Zelensky said at a meeting with Grossi on Tuesday, according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"We trust our specialists. We want not only a check, which is a tactical action, but also strategic decisions. The power plant is owned by Ukraine and controlled by Ukrainian specialists," the head of state said.

Zelensky stressed the necessity to "urgently demilitarize the power plant, withdraw any Russian military with explosives, any weapons, liberate our power plant, create a demilitarized area and return the power plant under control of the Ukrainian state."

Tags: #iaea #zelensky #grossi

MORE ABOUT

13:43 30.08.2022
Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

09:46 30.08.2022
Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

18:19 29.08.2022
Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

Winter won't be comfortable, but Russia must be put in its place – Zelensky says addressing French businesspeople

18:07 29.08.2022
Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Zelensky urges French companies to join post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

17:11 29.08.2022
Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

Zelensky calls on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities

16:58 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

16:58 29.08.2022
Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

Russian companies working for energy crisis to turn into disaster – Zelensky says at energy conference in Norway

15:07 29.08.2022
Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

09:22 29.08.2022
IAEA mission on its way to Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

IAEA mission on its way to Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

12:27 27.08.2022
Grossi welcomes restoration of external power line at Zaporizhia NPP

Grossi welcomes restoration of external power line at Zaporizhia NPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia shells corridors for IAEA mission to reach ZNPP – Podoliak

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

LATEST

More than one third of Ukrainian refugees abroad plan to return home when it is safe – poll

Ukraine developing evacuation routes for residents of occupied Crimea – Podoliak

Rada asks intl institutions to respond to Russia’s terrorist attack in Olenivka

SAPO Head: We already must think how to strengthen liability for corruption after war

Competition for election of NABU director may end in three months – President's Office dpty head

OECD should become one of key players in post-war reconstruction of Ukraine – Yermak

Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

AD
AD
AD
AD