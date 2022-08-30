Ukraine developing evacuation routes for residents of occupied Crimea – Podoliak

Advisor to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak reported on the development of evacuation routes for residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea who want to leave the peninsula during active de-occupation.

“For Ukraine life of every citizen is an absolute priority. Therefore, we are developing evacuation routes for the residents of occupied Crimea who wish to leave during active deoccupation. For now, we ask everyone to stay away from military facilities and to check the bomb shelters,” he said on Twitter.