Facts

21:10 10.05.2024

Treaty on Ukraine's membership in EU should not include any restrictions regarding territorial application – Stefanishyna

2 min read
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna has said that the accession agreement of Ukraine to the European Union should not include any limitations regarding territorial application.

"Regarding the war and EU membership. This is my principled position, which is based on legal arguments related to the process of signing the Association Agreement. The Association Agreement was signed when Crimea was annexed, when military actions began in Donetsk and Luhansk regions. But the Association Agreement does not include any provision regarding its territorial application. Similarly, the accession agreement of Ukraine should not include such limitations," Stefanishyna said during a session in the Verkhovna Rada, broadcasted by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) on the social network TikTok, responding to a question about the likelihood of Ukraine joining the EU before the end of the war with Russia.

According to her, there is a special procedure of the European Commission, which provides recommendations regarding the implementation of activities in the territory of a country where part of the territory is not under control.

"There is the Cyprus case. Therefore, in our negotiation framework, we will proceed from the fact that there can be no limitations regarding the territorial application of the agreement. Eurointegration will be everywhere – from Sevastopol to Kyiv," she said.

