The Russian shipboard anti-submarine helicopter Ka-27 was destroyed in the occupied Crimea, said spokesperson of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"The Russian Ka-27 has been destroyed in Crimea. It was looking for something. Has found it," Pletenchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The spokesperson of the Navy did not specify the place, circumstances and details of the destruction of enemy equipment.