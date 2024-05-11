Organization of Peace Summit already elaborated – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the completion of Ukrainian efforts to organize the Inaugural World Summit, which will take place on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

"Today, I had a very detailed, long meeting today with the team preparing the Summit from the Ukrainian side. The organization of the Summit is already elaborated," the president said in an evening video address.

According to Zelenskyy, "we still have tasks to accomplish — so that every leader can demonstrate their effectiveness for the sake of common interests. We are sure it will happen."

"And this is exactly what we have to realize now — Russia is trying to disrupt it. The more meaningful the Summit is, the closer peace will be. Obviously, Putin does not want this. Obviously, he will continue trying to disrupt our efforts, both by offensive attempts and by attempts to undermine our agreements with other leaders," the president said.