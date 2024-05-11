Facts

15:36 11.05.2024

Over 2,500 people evacuated from constantly shelled areas in northern Kharkiv region – Synehubov

1 min read

As of 12:00 on Saturday, more than 2,500 people have been evacuated from communities in northern Kharkiv region that are under constant enemy shelling.

"From these areas, 2,526 people have already been evacuated. The majority [of evacuated] are from the Vovchansk direction, slightly fewer from the north, the Zolochiv direction of the Bohodukhiv district, even fewer from the Kharkiv district, and the Lyptsi direction," said Head of Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

According to him, 70% of the evacuees already know where they will be living, while the remaining 30% need temporary accommodation. Synehubov assured that the administration will provide temporary housing for those in need, and if necessary to evacuate beyond the region, Ukrzaliznytsia will assist with rail transport.

"We have set up an additional 830 places to accommodate evacuees. If necessary, we can increase this figure. We have reached agreements with Ukrzaliznytsia – if there is a mass evacuation beyond the territory of Kharkiv region, we can provide separate trains on separate routes. Suburban trains are also running," said Synehubov.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #evacuation

